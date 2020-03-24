Sylebra Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,424,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,084,000. Luckin Coffee accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.61% of Luckin Coffee as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 6,479.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,524,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,777 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 1,215.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,306,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luckin Coffee by 316.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 744,842 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $4,357,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the third quarter worth about $950,000.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

LK traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,857,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,711,217. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $51.38.

LK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Luckin Coffee Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.