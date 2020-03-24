Sylebra Capital Ltd Purchases 34,750 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises about 0.2% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47,570 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,245.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after buying an additional 1,534,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546 over the last quarter.

Pinterest stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 14,759,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,153,819. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Pinterest to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.