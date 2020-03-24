Sylebra Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 401.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518,869 shares during the period. GSX Techedu makes up about 1.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.81% of GSX Techedu worth $41,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,001,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,047,000 after buying an additional 2,411,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,726,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after buying an additional 1,271,160 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $35,393,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 382.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,070,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after buying an additional 848,810 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,459.3% during the 4th quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,056,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 1,015,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,709. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 412.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on GSX Techedu from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

