Sylebra Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,562 shares during the period. Tenable makes up about 3.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 3.32% of Tenable worth $77,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 78,034 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 537.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $974,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,866,980.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,991 shares of company stock worth $1,773,076. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 469,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,366. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

