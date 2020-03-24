Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 1,567,411 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd cut its position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567,411 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for about 3.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.21% of Pinduoduo worth $88,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. BidaskClub raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. 6,216,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,635. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.