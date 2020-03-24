Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Lowered to GBX 242

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 242 ($3.18) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

SYNT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 355.22 ($4.67).

Shares of Synthomer stock traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 197.90 ($2.60). 1,191,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 287.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 310.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The company has a market cap of $840.78 million and a PE ratio of 9.25. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

