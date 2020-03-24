Syscoin (SYS) Trading 20.9% Higher This Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit and Sistemkoin. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and $218,300.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00600471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008160 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 581,504,531 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Binance, Tux Exchange, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.