T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us comprises about 1.8% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $18,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

TMUS traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.65. 5,928,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

