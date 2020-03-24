TaaS Price Tops $0.38 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $189.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02659571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00184574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

