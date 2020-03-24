Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.61 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $24.86 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00001417 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 52.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.24 or 0.01813384 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000499 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol.

Tachyon Protocol Token Trading

Tachyon Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

