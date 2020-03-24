TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.84 ($26.56).

TEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

ETR:TEG opened at €16.12 ($18.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is €21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €18.12 ($21.07) and a 12-month high of €25.18 ($29.28).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

