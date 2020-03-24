Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,619 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $46,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

