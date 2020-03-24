TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 828.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,568 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.64% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $88,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

TTWO stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.98. 674,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.27. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

