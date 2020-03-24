Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €41.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €41.00 ($47.67) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLX. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.19) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Talanx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.93 ($51.09).

Shares of ETR:TLX traded up €3.44 ($4.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €30.94 ($35.98). The company had a trading volume of 167,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. Talanx has a one year low of €30.42 ($35.37) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

