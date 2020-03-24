Tap (XTP) Price Up 32.8% Over Last Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Tap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $54.21 million and approximately $234,121.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.80 or 0.04194434 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037043 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011182 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.