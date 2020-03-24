Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,001,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,146,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

