Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.21% of Target worth $135,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.