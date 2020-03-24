TD Securities Raises Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$3.25

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$3.10 to C$3.15 in a report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

