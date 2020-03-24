TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Stake Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 166.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,980 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 203,052 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 409,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 299,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

