Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce sales of $107.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.66 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $448.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $453.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $472.94 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $483.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tecnoglass from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tecnoglass by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

