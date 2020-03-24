Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 250.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Teledyne Technologies worth $23,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,694,000 after purchasing an additional 124,535 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

NYSE:TDY traded up $26.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

