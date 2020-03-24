Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Teleflex worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Teleflex by 17.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,018,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $225.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $398.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teleflex from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

