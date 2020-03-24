Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Sold by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,907 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. 7,621,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,158,273. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

