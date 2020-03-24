Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) is Route One Investment Company L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Route One Investment Company L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,167,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,000 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International comprises approximately 7.8% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned about 5.86% of Tempur Sealy International worth $275,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. 3,664,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

