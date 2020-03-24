Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 714.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of several analyst reports. BOCOM International upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

