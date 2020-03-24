Terex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,036 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,473% compared to the typical daily volume of 193 call options.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Terex has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $920.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Terex will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

In other Terex news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty bought 3,612 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,712.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,679 shares of company stock worth $1,002,318. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Terex by 114.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

