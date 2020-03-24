Ternio (TERN) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Ternio has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ternio token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex. Ternio has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $102,644.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.02609529 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ternio Profile

Ternio’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio. Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io.

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

