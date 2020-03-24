Terracoin Trading Up 32.3% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $874,842.92 and $200.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,728.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.03369718 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00657417 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019368 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

