Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Tesco (LON:TSCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 215.10 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 241.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.