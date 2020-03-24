Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tesco in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. Tesco has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

