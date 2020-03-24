Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $246.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $312.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 43.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $710.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.45.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $434.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of -85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $698.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.2% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,663,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Company acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

