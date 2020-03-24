Tether Market Cap Achieves $4.65 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDCM, MBAex and Coinut. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.65 billion and $55.53 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.02629078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00185288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00102765 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, FCoin, Upbit, Iquant, B2BX, Binance, ABCC, Bit-Z, Liqui, C2CX, Exmo, UEX, QBTC, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Kryptono, Poloniex, DigiFinex, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, LBank, Trade By Trade, DragonEX, OOOBTC, IDCM, Gate.io, CoinTiger, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Huobi, CoinBene, Instant Bitex, OKEx, BtcTurk, Bittrex, BitMart, Kraken, EXX, ZB.COM, Coinut, BigONE, BitForex, MBAex, Bibox, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, TDAX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

