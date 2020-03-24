Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 399.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 127,245 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 22,309,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,435,076. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at $223,988.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

