Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 425.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 351,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,049,000 after purchasing an additional 64,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.45.

TXN opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,437,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

