Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Cut to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $123.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.45.

TXN stock traded up $6.92 on Tuesday, reaching $105.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,373,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,991. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average is $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,298,154.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

