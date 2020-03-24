Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

TXRH stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

