Tezos (XTZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $148.81 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $148.81 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00026165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002527 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 704,790,062 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.