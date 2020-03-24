The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces $0.05 Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) declared a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,251.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 and have sold 5,250 shares valued at $255,949. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Citigroup raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

