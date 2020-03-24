Theta Fuel Market Cap Reaches $6.31 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $237,083.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005685 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

