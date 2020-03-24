THETA Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.99 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last week, THETA has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $60.99 million and $3.31 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00051023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.63 or 0.04179625 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00066018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037036 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011134 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003563 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, IDEX, Upbit, OKEx, Huobi, Coinbit, Bithumb, WazirX, Binance, Fatbtc and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

