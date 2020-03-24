Thingschain (TIC) Price Up 49.5% This Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $15,855.95 and approximately $2,071.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031746 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00086562 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,586.27 or 0.99739332 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000876 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00067237 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

