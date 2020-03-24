THORChain Price Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and $511,612.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02649874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00185131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,588,239 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.