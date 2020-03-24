Thore Cash (TCH) Price Up 25.9% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a market cap of $32,672.08 and approximately $21,362.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00595456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007621 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

