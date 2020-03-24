Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 16,199 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,886,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,289 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:VLY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,808. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

In related news, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter V. Maio purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Insiders bought 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

