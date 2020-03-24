Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 7,323 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.89% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSC traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $27.76.

