Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 8,104 Shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.22% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

MBWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

MBWM traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. 3,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,391. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.