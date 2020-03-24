Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,190,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded up $7.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,752. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $141.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

