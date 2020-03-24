Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 657,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,643,526. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

