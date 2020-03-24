Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 260.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,708,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,346,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 108,562 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDY. Citigroup upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of RDY traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 271,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.