Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 5,611 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Saul Centers worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Saul Centers by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $594.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Saul Centers Inc has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

